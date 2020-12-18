Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak includes allegedly two rear zoom cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaks are coming faster and faster, with a new report today filling in some of the gaps in our collection of rumored information about the upcoming high-performance phone – including a claim of two rear zoom cameras. But there are also some surprising details about what’s included in the box, which may or may not apply to different regions.

The leak comes from WinFuture ’s Roland Quandt, a leaker with a good track record, that includes info expanding on some previously rumored S21 Ultra details. The phone will allegedly pack an Exynos 2100 in Europe and Snapdragon 888 in the US, which isn’t a surprise. While it will support an S Pen stylus, it won’t fit in the phone like the stylus’ do in the Note series – and they’ll have to be bought separately or with a silicone cover/case.

If you caught some of the past few days’ leaks of S21 Ultra marketing images (by Quandt again), you might have seen an additional lens on the back:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: First official marketing pics of the new top-end model of the flagship series in Phantom Silver: https://t.co/56aF9h0RScDecember 17, 2020

In the new report, Quandt claims this is a second telephoto camera, and details how both will work: one will have a 3x magnification f/2.4 lens with a 35-degree field of view (FoV), while the other will have a 10x magnification f/4.9 lens with a 10-degree FoV. It’s unclear if the latter is completely optical or hybrid zoom, but periscope optics will allow it to have a focal length equivalent of 240mm. Compare that to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 4x optical zoom f/3.5 telephoto lens, which used periscope optics to achieve the equivalent of a 103mm lens, per DXOMark .

The rest of the rear camera array will allegedly include a 108MP main shooter that isn’t too different than the S20 Ultra’s main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV, and a laser-based autofocus system.

Even more details: screen and in-box details

The sizeable report also includes screen details: the S21 Ultra will allegedly pack a 6.8-inch WQHD Plus (3200 x 1440) AMOLED display in a wide 20:9 format, with a pixel density of 515 ppi. It will still be an Infinity-O display, meaning we’ll still likely have a punch-hole for the selfie camera, though the front glass has been upgraded to Gorilla Glass 7 (or Victus, as it’s otherwise known).

A source told Quandt that the S21 Ultra won’t include a wall charger block, case, or headphones in the box – just a USB-C cord. The information specifically refers to how the Ultra is being sold in Germany, so it’s possible that consumers in other countries will get some or all of the above accessories packed in with their pricey phone.

But given all the rumors suggesting the entire S21 line will leave chargers out of their boxes, today’s report could be a bellwether for the S21 line worldwide, if not what Samsung chooses to include in the boxes of the rest of its lineup throughout 2021.