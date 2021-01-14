Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live blog: the big Unpacked phone event as it happens

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is almost official, and the company is hosting its own event later today to unveil its rumored handsets alongside a variety of other gadgets.

Leaks and rumors heavily suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 is paired with a Galaxy S21 Plus and a Galaxy S21 Ultra handset. Other sources have also suggested we'll be hearing about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags and Galaxy Buds Pro headphones.

The keynote starts at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm GMT (or Friday, January 15 at 3am AEDT). This year it's a virtual event, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can tune in live and we've put together this live blog to give you all the latest information as it happens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live blog

All times in Pacific Standard Time (PST)

02:12 - Want to watch Samsung's big launch as it happens? You can do so, and the good news is that it's easy to tune into the event this year. It's being hosted on YouTube below:

01:44 - Launch day is almost always the most exciting day for leaks. One of the few things we hadn't heard for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series - the UK price - has now leaked ahead of the big launch.

What do you think about the pricing below? If this leak is correct, that means the Galaxy S21 will be much cheaper than the Galaxy S20. It's a similar situation through the entire series of devices, actually.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price List for the UK 🇬🇧 (Don't Convert)Galaxy S21:128GB- £769256GB- £819Galaxy S21+ /Plus:128GB- £949256GB- £999Galaxy S21 Ultra:128GB- £1,149256GB- £1,199Galaxy Buds Pro: £219Galaxy SmartTag: £29Do you guys like these prices? #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/3ZHOLmep93January 14, 2021

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (Image credit: Samsung)

01:30 - The Samsung Galaxy S21 isn't the only phone Samsung will have unveiled this week; it also has a brand new cheap phone called the Samsung A32 5G. It arrived on Wednesday, January 13, just before the big launch event day.

Will it be for you? The specs aren't as impressive as what we're expecting for the S21 series, but it's also likely to be much cheaper. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, starts with 4GB of RAM, and there's a 6.5-inch 720p display.

01:02 - It's Samsung Galaxy S21 reveal day, and welcome to the start of our coverage for the big event. Leaks suggest we've got a lot to see from Samsung, which only just unveiled a whole bunch of new technology and gadgets at CES 2021.

Now it's the mobile division of the company's turn with the Galaxy S21 series set to be unveiled at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm GMT (that's 3am AEDT on Friday for those in Australia).

Stay with us here throughout the day while we run you through all the last minute rumors as they come in, and when the event officially starts we'll be talking you through everything here.