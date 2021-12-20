Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s price leaked by Samsung itself

Audio player loading…

Recently we lamented the high rumored price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but now it looks like the price will actually be even higher, as Samsung itself has listed the phone complete with a hefty price tag.

The listing – spotted by Softpedia – was seen on Samsung Ireland’s website, where the Galaxy S21 FE with 128GB of storage costs 769 euros (around $865 / £655 / AU$1,210). A model with 256GB of storage was also spotted, with a price of 839 euros (roughly $945 / £715 / AU$1,330).

For reference, the previous leak we mentioned put the price at 749 euros (approximately $845 / £640 / AU$1,185) for a model with 128GB, and 819 euros (around $925 / £695 / AU$1,295) for one with 256GB.

Sadly the listings don’t include images or specs, beyond the storage, but in both cases they’re for the phone in olive, so that will presumably be one of the shades. Previous leaks have suggested the phone will land in green, white, blue, violet, and grey shades, so there will probably be plenty of colors beyond olive too.

There’s also a chance the information in these listings is wrong, but coming from an official Samsung site it’s probably accurate. That said, it’s unlikely that the price will be an exact conversion in other regions, so take that bit with a pinch of salt if you don’t live in Ireland.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Analysis: expect to pay $699 / £699 / AU$1,149 elsewhere

While price conversions are rarely accurate, the apparent starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Ireland is the same as the launch starting price of the 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in the country, so it’s likely that the price for the new phone in other regions will also be more or less the same as its predecessor.

That means we’re probably looking at a starting price of around $699 / £699 / AU$1,149. So an upper mid-range price then, which is arguably in line with the specs this phone is likely to offer.

That said, the similarly positioned Google Pixel 6 starts at just $599 / £599 / AU$999 for the same amount of storage, and while the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 had a higher launch price, it can currently be found from around $700 / £640 / AU$950.

While unconfirmed, it’s also likely that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost a similar amount to the S21, which would mean a starting price of around $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 – so only slightly more than the likely price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

So whether you pay less for a comparable phone from another brand, a similar amount for an older (but potentially better) Samsung phone, or slightly more for the next generation of the Galaxy S, you’re likely to have a lot of arguably more tempting options than the Galaxy S21 FE.

We can’t really call the likely price unreasonable since it's the same as the S20 FE’s launch price, but Samsung has rather painted itself into a corner by launching the phone so late, rather than using the September launch window of the last model. The new phone instead is likely to land in January, and in those extra few months the competition has only grown.