Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite release date, price, news and leaks

The standard Galaxy S20 (above) might not be the cheapest S20 for long

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range landed months ago, but one model may be still to come, as there are rumors of a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite (or a Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition as it might be called).

This looks set to be a cheaper and probably slightly lower end alternative to the standard Samsung Galaxy S20, but like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite before it, it will probably still be a highly capable phone.

Thanks to leaks we have an idea of when we might see the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, as well as some of the specs and features it might offer. You’ll find all that below, and we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear anything new, so make sure to check back often.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S20

A cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S20 When is it out? Possibly October

Possibly October What will it cost? Likely upwards of $650 / £579 (roughly AU$940)

Our best guess for when the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite might land is October, as sources speaking to ETNews suggested as much.

They didn’t put forward a specific date though, and it’s also not clear whether this is when the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite would be announced, or when it would go on sale.

That distinction is notable, because Samsung is holding an online event on August 5 where we’re fully expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and it’s possible that other devices – including the S20 Lite – could be in attendance too.

So maybe it will be announced in early August and then go on sale sometime in October, though that would mean a long gap between the two. Of course, we’re not even certain that October is right, as only one site has made this claim.

It’s also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite itself landed this year, with an announcement in January and an on-sale date in February, so there’s always a chance that we’ll be waiting until early 2021 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite.

As for the price, there’s no news on that yet, but for reference the Galaxy S10 Lite cost $650 / £579 (roughly AU$940) at launch, so the S20 Lite might be similar, though it might also cost more, with smartphone prices steadily rising in general.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite name

While we’re tending to refer to this phone as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, it’s worth noting that the main sources of information so far have referred to it as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or the S20 FE

Some exclusively call it that, and one claims that 'Fan Edition' is the internal name, but that it’s not clear whether it will be called that, the S20 Lite, or something else altogether, at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite design and display

We don’t really know anything about the design of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite yet, but according to SamMobile it will come in blue, white, and light violet shades.

As for the screen, @Boby25846908 (a leaker who doesn’t have much of a track record yet) posted on Twitter that it will have a flat, Full HD Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

That would be a downgrade on the Galaxy S20, as you’d expect. Though the source notes that they’re not certain about the refresh rate, so maybe it will support 120Hz like the rest of the range.

Oh wait, wait. S20 FE main sensor is the GN1 50MP, same sensor as the vivo X50 Pro+. My bad 😅 https://t.co/x0fp3NcIV3July 8, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite specs and features

We have an idea of many of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite’s specs, thanks in part to a benchmark listing that’s believed to be for the phone.

A handset with the model number SM-G781B (which has previously been attached to the S20 Lite) passed through Geekbench, revealing a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 10.

Elsewhere, @Boby25846908 on Twitter also claims that it will possibly have a Snapdragon 865, as you can see in the tweet above, though they say that Samsung is simply “considering” this, with a lower end Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 765G possible instead. They also point to a 50MP main camera.

Finally, an earlier report pointed to at least 128GB of storage, along with Android 10 (with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 on top), and 5G – though outside the US there will reportedly be both 5G and 4G versions available.