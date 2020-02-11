Samsung Galaxy S20 launch live blog: follow all the build-up to Unpacked 2020

James Peckham

The Samsung Galaxy S20 launch is only a few hours away - an event Samsung is calling Galaxy Unpacked 2020 - with the company expected to introduce at least four new devices (and perhaps even more) on stage in San Francisco later today.

Samsung's Unpacked event is set to take place at 11AM PST (2PM EST, 7PM GMT) today (February 11), or 5AM AEDT on February 12 for those in Australia.