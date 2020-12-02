Samsung Galaxy Note 21 looks increasingly less likely to launch

One of the big smartphone questions right now is whether or not there will be a Samsung Galaxy Note 21. The consensus from leakers seems to be that the range won’t be around much longer, but there’s some disagreement on whether we’ll at least see a Galaxy Note 21. The latest leak, though, suggests we won’t.

That’s according to three sources speaking to Reuters, who said that “at present” Samsung has no plans to launch a Galaxy Note phone in 2021. That wording leaves wiggle room for the plans to change, but they’re largely echoing what others have said.

That includes a claim that the top Samsung Galaxy S21 model (likely the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra) will come with an S Pen stylus, while a foldable phone (likely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 based on previous rumors) will also support the S Pen, but that it will be sold separately.

Foldables could replace the Note

One of the sources added that the efforts that would normally be directed into the Note range will instead be channelled into Samsung’s foldable phone range, which suggests we might see big things from Samsung foldables next year.

This is all just rumors for now, and another recent leak suggested that there would be a Samsung Galaxy Note 21, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but the bulk of leaks now seem to suggest there probably won’t be one.

Still, we wouldn’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 to launch until around August anyway, so there’s plenty of time for the situation to change. TechRadar will keep you updated on all the latest Note news, so stay tuned.