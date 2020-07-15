Samsung Galaxy Note 20 probably won't solve one of the Galaxy S20's biggest issues

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are set to land on August 5, and the latest rumor suggests the company may be implementing a new dynamic refresh rate switch on at least one of those devices.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's latest firmware update gives it an adaptive 120Hz option.

What does that mean? It means your phone will automatically be able to swap back to the 60Hz refresh - which is less intensive on your battery - when you're using certain apps that don't benefit as well from 120Hz.

This isn't a particularly new feature as we've seen it on devices like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, but this is the first time Samsung will be offering it on one of its devices.

Ice Universe doesn't have information on the standard Galaxy Note 20 device, so it may be that this is just a feature that's exclusive to the top-end phone coming in the series, however the leaker has previously stated the 'standard' device might only have a 60Hz screen.

The latest firmware Galaxy Note20 Ultra has added an adaptive 120Hz option. But there is still no QHD+120Hz option. pic.twitter.com/VOf9Y5LoJWJuly 15, 2020

So, what's the issue?

The same report also says that the software doesn't include an option for you to use the 120Hz refresh rate when using the top resolution for the display.

There's no option for you to use the QHD resolution - the top-end screen quality that many will want - alongside the 120Hz feature. You'll have to choose between the improved refresh rate or the higher resolution.

Other manufacturers have managed to offer this as an option - for example, the OnePlus 8 series - so it's a shame that Samsung won't be including this feature on these devices.

It's likely to help save on battery life, but many would prefer that Galaxy Note 20 owners were offered the option to choose the feature.

Excited to hear about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series? You only have to wait a few more weeks as the phones are set to land on August 5 at an online-only event where we may also see the Galaxy Watch 3 or Galaxy Tab S7.

Via NeoWin