Samsung Galaxy Note 20 line's 'Ultra' model could actually be the Galaxy Fold 2

The standout model in the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the S20 Ultra, a super-premium phone with a huge body and screen, and advanced camera tech, and we thought the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 line might also include an Ultra model – but that may not be the case according to one analyst.

Ross Young, who we've seen leaking lots of information about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, recently tweeted claimed specs for the Galaxy Note 20 screen, including size and resolution, and followed up those tweets with one that said 'No Galaxy Note Ultra Model, but the Galaxy Fold 2 will be your Ultra'.

No Galaxy Note Ultra model, but the Galaxy Fold 2 will be your Ultra. #GalaxyNoteMay 11, 2020

It's unclear where Young got his information from, but if he’s correct it means the Note 20 line will only comprise two devices, the 'standard' Note 20 and the Note 20 Plus, and people who want a big handset will have to settle for the latter device.

This wouldn't necessarily be a surprise, as last year's Note 10 line only comprised standard and Plus handsets, and with Samsung expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone at or around the same time as the Note 20 range, likely in August, it probably doesn't see any need for a third, super-premium, Note device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 screen specs

In one tweet, Young said the 'base' Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.42-inch screen with a 2345 x 1084 resolution. Apparently this will have a 120Hz refresh rate, like the S20, but with a variable refresh mode (with the refresh rate automatically changing to suit what you're doing) to save battery.

In a follow-up tweet, Young said the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a 6.87-inch screen – so almost as big as the S20 Ultra's – with a 3096 x 1444 resolution and the same refresh rate as the base device.

If that's the case then the absence of a Note 20 Ultra would again make sense, as the Note 20 Plus would cater for those looking for a super-sized screen, unless an Ultra device was to go beyond 7 inches in screen size, which would be huge for a non-gaming phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch is still expected in August, so we’ll find out then whether or not Young’s information is accurate. In the meantime, keep checking back with TechRadar for all the latest news on the Note 20 devices.