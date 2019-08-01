Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G version could go on sale on August 23

There’s little doubt that Samsung is going to announce a Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G on August 7, alongside the rest of the Note 10 range, but now we have a better idea of when you’ll actually be able to buy it, with August 23 looking likely.

That date is written on the screen of the phone in a leaked press render, obtained by Android Headlines, and while that doesn’t guarantee that this is when the phone will go on sale, the dates in such images are rarely chosen at random.

This also isn’t the only evidence of an August 23 launch date, as the site points out that back in mid-July, Yonhap News (a South Korean publication) pointed to the same date for the Note 10 range – so it’s likely that all three models (the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G) will all go on sale that day, though as ever we’d take this with a pinch of salt for now.

July 31, 2019

Date aside, the render matches what we’ve seen before, showing a phone with minimal bezel, a punch-hole camera, and a rectangular shape.

This isn’t the only Galaxy Note 10 leak of the day though, as an actual photo of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 seems to have been posted on Underkg (a South Korean site), again matching what we’ve seen before.

July 31, 2019

If you’re worried about the large black line on the right edge – don’t be. @UniverseIce (a reliable leaker) claims this is simply a shadow.

The same source also shared a photo of what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and this also matches the various leaks we’ve seen previously, complete with two buttons on the right edge and seemingly no rotating bezel, so at this point we have a very good idea of what to expect from both devices.

And it won’t be long before they’re officially unveiled either, as we're expecting the Watch Active 2 to be announced on August 5, and the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7.