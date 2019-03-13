Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could have a 5G model

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range of phones will be joined by the Galaxy S10 5G in summer 2019, and now it looks like the still-unannounced Galaxy Note 10 phone could also have a 5G model.

Samsung recently published the source code for the Galaxy S10 handsets, and XDA Developers has found that one line mentions a device codenamed ‘Da Vinci’. It’s previously been rumored that ‘Da Vinci’ is codename of the Galaxy Note 10 , and the source code refers to ‘davinci5G’, suggesting that the phone mentioned is a 5G edition.

A mystery device, codenamed ‘luge’, is also mentioned, but we don’t know what it’s referring to yet. It’s not the Samsung Galaxy Fold or any of the S10 handsets, as they have different codenames, so it could be one of the Galaxy A range of phones or something else entirely.

Five cameras?

One leak has suggested the Galaxy Note 10 will have four rear cameras (as many as the Galaxy S10 5G edition), and since the S10 5G has one more lens than the S10 Plus , we could see as many as five lenses on the back of the Note 10 5G.

Samsung may decide to cap the camera array at four, as five lenses is more than anyone needs (unless you ask Nokia), but don’t be surprised if the Note 10 5G turns out to be a photography powerhouse.

We might also see an upgraded S Pen on the handset , as the ‘Da Vinci’ codename suggests art and creativity, but that’s purely speculation on our part.