Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus launched in India

Samsung has finally announced the launch of new mid-range devices in the Galaxy J series and Galaxy A series, called the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus. The launch of these devices had been rumored for some time now. Earlier reports had indicated that Samsung will launch the J4 instead of the J8.

The Galaxy J6 is the lowest priced device among the four devices launched today and is available starting at Rs. 13,990. While the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6 are powered by the Exynos 7870 SoC, the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A6 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J6 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung’s UI skinned on top and features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy J6 is powered by an octa core Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with Mali T830 GPU. In terms of memory, the device has been launched in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The storage on the device is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J6 features a 13MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. The device sports a fingerprint sensor placed below the primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J8 also runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung’s custom UI skinned on top. It comes with a bigger 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with the same 1480 x 720 pixels resolution as the Galaxy J6.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. Unlike the Galaxy J6, the Galaxy J8 has been launched in one variant only which has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J8 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. There is an LED flash at the right side of the camera and a fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by a bigger 3,500mAh battery and the connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is similar to the Galaxy J6 in terms of display and features the same 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Apart from the display, the Galaxy A6 is also powered by the same octa core Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with Mali T830 GPU as the Galaxy J6. It has been launched in two variants - 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the optics, the Galaxy A6 features a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

The Galaxy A6 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. Similar to the Galaxy J8, the Galaxy A6 Plus is also available in one variant only with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internals storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A6 Plus features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the device sports a 24MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J6 3GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 13,990 and the 4GB RAM variant has been priced at 16,490. Coming to the availability, the device will be available in Black, Blue and Gold color options starting from May 22. The Samsung Galaxy J8 has been priced at Rs. 18,990 and will be available from June 20.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 21,990 and the 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,990. The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus has been priced at Rs. 25,990. The Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus will be available from May 22 exclusively from Amazon.