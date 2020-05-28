Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 reportedly enters mass production

Corroborating previous reports , the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 seems to be right on schedule to be announced in August, as a report from Korea states that the phone has entered mass production.

Daily Korea seems to have received insider information around Samsung’s current manufacturing scenario. Samsung has apparently already placed bulk orders for the components needed for mass manufacturing with major suppliers. Considering that foldables use more complex parts, the report believes that the time lag from order to delivery of components will also be slightly longer than usual.

One of the biggest change expected on the Galaxy Fold 2 is the shift to UTG (ultra-thin glass) instead of plastic for the display. This will add much-needed vigour to the mechanism which will go through a multitude of folds and unfolds in its lifetime. A similar implementation was seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (click to buy).

The Fold 2 is expected to share the stage with the Note 20 series in August. A second foldable which will be considerably cheaper is also said to be in the works, which will take bits from the original Fold and the Z Flip. If things pan out as tipped, Samsung will flood the ultra-premium segment with multiple capable foldables, extending its lead over the competition. They will be the first Galaxy flagships to be made official over a virtual event as Samsung won’t be able to hold its Unpacked event physically due to the ongoing pandemic.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, it is also expected to offer a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, a periscopic telephoto camera and support for the S-pen stylus with its own silo. The out cover display is also said to be bigger and more functional this time. Structural improvements in the design are also expected.

Samsung seems to be rather unaffected by the current crisis, and is looking to make a big splash in the premium segment. With the launch just a few months away, we expect a lot more leaks to surface in the coming weeks.