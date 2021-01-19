Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update brings helpful feature for hearing impaired users

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds were announced earlier this month, and the South Korean company has already furnished them with their first software update, bringing a helpful feature for users with hearing impairments.

Thanks to the update, you can now take advantage of a "hearing enhancements feature", which allows you to balance the sound between the left and right earbuds.

So, if you have hearing loss in your right ear, you could boost the left earbud to create a more balanced soundstage.

The R190XXU0AUA1 update also brings improvements to Bixby, which should mean the smart assistant will respond more quickly when summoned via voice commands, and some general system stability tweaks.

Samsung says that, when a software update is available, the Galaxy Wearable app will notify you with a popup – simply tap 'Update' and follow the prompts to download and install.

You can also manually check for software updates. For this, both earbuds will need to be charged and connected to the app – place them inside the charging case, leaving the lid open.

If an update is available, you can then tap 'Earbuds software update', and the 'Download and install'.

High-spec buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were announced on January 14 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 during the company’s Unpacked 2021 event – and based on the specs and our early impressions, they could be Samsung’s best earbuds yet.

Support for 360 Audio, noise cancellation, and a competitive price puts the Galaxy Buds Pro in direct competition with some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market today, including the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

We're busy testing the wireless earbuds, and will be releasing our full review soon – in the meantime, you can check out our hands on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review for our initial thoughts on the noise-cancelling earbuds.