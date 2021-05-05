Samsung Galaxy A82, an upcoming cheap phone, gets leaks, leaks and more leaks

If you keep tabs on new Samsung phones, you might know lots of affordable Galaxy A series handsets have dropped recently, and the Galaxy A82 could be next. We say this because the upcoming smartphone has just leaked in several different ways.

One of these sources is Samsung itself, which, as spotted by Android Central, listed the Galaxy A82 on the support part of its website. At the time of writing, you can find mention of the A82 on the security updates list for 'quarterly security updates'.

So why would Samsung list the phone? Well, it seems likely that the company jumped the gun with updating its website - but this implies the new cheap phone could launch very soon.

The phone's listed as the 'A82 5G', telling us the upcoming phone will work with the next-gen data network, and it's also listed as the top phone of the AX2 line, implying it could be the highest-spec A-series phone this year.

Leaked Galaxy A82 teaser

The biggest news, though, is that a leaked teaser for the Samsung Galaxy A82 has been posted on Twitter by popular leaker Max Weinbach.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, the worst kept Samsung A-series secret pic.twitter.com/14y3Yei6nkMay 5, 2021 See more

This teaser doesn't tell us too much - there's no image of the phone, mainly - but the repeated battery imagery is far from subtle. It's likely a long battery life will be one of the selling points of the phone.

There's also a graphic of the battery icon filling up - perhaps the phone will have fast charging.

That's unlike the Samsung Galaxy A80, as the unique selling point of that phone was its pop-up and flip-around rear camera. The lack of a mention of that in the teaser implies, though doesn't confirm, that this novel form factor has been dropped.

It's hard to ascertain much about the phone from a promotional video like this, but its existence - and the Samsung leak - both suggest the Galaxy A82 could launch very soon. We'll let you know when it does.