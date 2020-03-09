Samsung Galaxy A31 leak suggests launch imminent, and big battery on board

The Samsung Galaxy A31 might get a launch soon, as the Russian version of the phone’s official site added a support page.

That doesn’t sound like much, though they answer regional questions like adding bank cards to Samsung Pay within the Russian Federation, according to GSM Arena . This is the latest in a series of steps that lead to launch, like previously securing Bluetooth certification .

The support page didn’t reveal anything about the phone itself, sadly, so all we have to offer are previous leaks - like a Geekbench entry GSMArena caught that suggests it will come with Android 10, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek chipset (MT6768V/CA).

Previous leaks have suggested the phone will pack 64GB of base storage, which aligns with mid range predictions - though one suggests the A31 will get a large 5,000mAh battery. That’s on par with a select few budget phones like the Moto G Power , but it’s still a large capacity that’s typically reserved for top-tier flagship devices.

The A31 and trickle-down features

On top of a bigger battery, it’s rumored to get a 48MP main shooter paired with a 5MP macro lens, per GSM Arena . This isn’t quite the 64MP main lens on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 , but it’s still a huge step up from the 16MP lens on the Samsung Galaxy A30 - which it seemingly inherited from last year’s slate of flagships.

In other words, flagship specs are trickling down to the Galaxy A31 - one need only look to the slightly more refined Samsung Galaxy A51 , which we actually got our hands on. That phone packs a 48MP main lens along with a 5MP macro lens, plus an ultrawide shooter and depth sensor to round out its camera package.

While it’s hard to say whether the A31 will get as many lens options, the new lenses it’s slated to get are still a step up from last year’s model. Perhaps more of the S20 line’s flagship camera modes will trickle down, too.