Sale vs Bath live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online from anywhere today

It's a huge weekend for this season's Premiership playoff hopefuls, and one of the key games of the day, and indeed the season, is Sale vs Bath. Sale started the day in second, a nose ahead of Bristol and Wasps - who play each other today - but could slip to third if they lose. Bath are just outside the playoff spots but right in the mix, as only four points separate second and fifth. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sale vs Bath live stream today and catch all the Premiership action online.

Sale vs Bath cheat sheet The game begins at 3pm BST this afternoon (Sunday, September 13), which is 10am ET/7am PT for fans based in the US, 2am NZST on Monday in New Zealand, and midnight if you're in Australia. BT Sport shows Premiership rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Both sides are in terrific form, with Sale on a four-match winning run and Bath recording five wins in six since rugby's restart. Sale's latest victory came against a relatively inexperienced Saracens side, but with the margins at the top so tight, Steve Diamond's men would have been disappointed to leave the AJ Bell with no bonus point.

The Sharks haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2006, and will be taking nothing for granted despite being in the driver's seat for a home semi-final.

Bath did manage to get a bonus point in their midweek victory over Worcester, and despite sitting outside of the playoff places, they are very much looking the part. That said, despite their formidable form they've only jumped one place in the standings since the Premiership's resumption.

It's a head-scratcher, and boss Stuart Hooper knows it won't be easy to break into the top four. After Sale they have a tricky meeting with local rivals Gloucester, followed by a trip to reigning champions Saracens. Today's a huge day for both sides, so read on as we explain how to watch Sale vs Bath online get a Premiership rugby live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Sale vs Bath from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

Sale vs Bath live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK with free-to-air Channel 5, but Sale vs Bath is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport Extra 1, with coverage starting just as the game gets underway, at 3pm BST. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Bath vs Wasps, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Sale vs Bath in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 507 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Sale vs Bath starts at 11.55pm AEST on Sunday night, with the game kicking off five minutes later. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Sale vs Bath: live stream Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Sale vs Bath is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 1.55am NZST in the early hours of Monday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 2am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Sale vs Bath live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Sale vs Bath with NBC Sports Gold from 10am ET/7am PT. The game isn't on TV and Sports Gold is a streaming-only offering, so sadly you won't find it available as part of any over-the-top packages either - it's a case of coughing up $79.99 for a year's pass or going without. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

