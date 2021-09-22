Safari 15 for macOS packs an all-new design and some top security features

macOS users running Catalina and Big Sur are now able to update to Safari 15, an update that’s been in testing since its unveiling at WWDC 2021 in June.

The new version of Apple's web browser has seen major changes this year, with design updates being rolled back and giving users the option to switch between the older or newer user interface.

While this version will start shipping with macOS 12 Monterey once a release date is confirmed, users running Catalina and later can update to Safari 15 and benefit from improved security features alongside the updated design.

Safari 15 improvements

What’s immediately apparent is the new design that Safari 15 features, with tabs sitting beside the address bar, alongside the entire window adapting to the current web page’s color scheme, so you may see it turn entirely blue or red from time to time.

However you can revert to the previous design by going to Preferences > Tabs > Separate Layout, alongside making sure that the window doesn’t change color by unchecking ‘Show Color in tab bar’.

Under the hood, Safari 15 can switch to a HTTPS connection automatically when browsing, alongside better tracking protection, and a bunch of security updates .

You can update to Safari 15 by going to Software Update > Check for Updates and the new version will be available to download.