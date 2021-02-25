RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and PS5 all available on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

Newegg Shuffle is back today with a whole bunch of RTX 3060 graphics cards on their launch day, along with an Asus ROG Strix RTX 3070 card and the PS5 Standard Edition console.

Among the offerings today are RTX 3060 cards from Zotac, Asus, and EVGA in a couple of different variants. The available RTX 3070 graphics card has two different options available too, one which is just the graphics card while the other offers the card as well as a compatible Asus Tuf B550-Plus (Wi-Fi) ATX motherboard, which is perfect for builders who want to save a bit on a bundle.

Newegg Shuffle is a lottery for the chance to buy hard-to-get items from the online retailer. It requires you to sign up for a Newegg account and then enter your account into the drawing while the Shuffle is active – today's drawing ends at 3pm EST. When the event ends, names are drawn out of the list about an hour later and winners are notified by email.

If your account is drawn from the list, you'll have a chance to purchase the items you selected when you entered into the drawing. You'll have a specific buying window of about three hours to complete your transaction, so if you enter your name in this afternoon, make sure to keep an eye on your email starting around 1pm EST.

Will the RTX 3060 break with past launches?

It's an understatement to say that the launch of the Nvidia Ampere graphics cards has been...fraught. Between cryptominers and organized gangs of profiteers, bot armies have all but vacuumed up the available supply of RTX 3000-series cards before gamers have had a chance to buy them.

But as Jensen Huang pointed out on yesterday's Nvidia earnings call, Nvidia is committed to getting Ampere cards into the hands of gamers, and the RTX 3060 might be a major component of that. With the announced driver update halving the hashrate of the RTX 3060, this card in particular should be much less attractive to miners, making it easier for gamers to get their hands on one.

Combined with efforts like Newegg Shuffle – which is far from perfect, honestly -hopefully the launch of this card will go better than earlier Ampere launches.