Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 from anywhere

Anthony McGill would have preferred it to happen last summer, but he's finally got his opportunity to take on Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible - eight months after missing out by the narrowest of margins on a World Snooker Championship final.

This could be a great match, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill live stream Dates: Thursday, April 22 - Friday, April 23 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Rocket remains snooker's biggest draw, but McGill - seeded 16th this year - captured hearts and made legions of new fans at last year's tournament.

His semi-final showdown with Kyren Wilson has gone down in snooker history as one of *the* greatest games the sport has ever seen, and the deciding frame, which featured snookers, self-snookers, flukes, fouls and misses, will be replayed and analysed for years to come.

Defending champion Ronnie is in the hunt for his seventh world title, which would see him pull level with the most successful player of the modern era, Stephen Hendry. McGill, meanwhile, has had a poor season so far, but he tends to lift his game at the World Snooker Championship.

It's as fascinating as matches this early in the tournament come, so read on as we explain how to watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Thursday, April 22.

Thursday, April 22 at 1pm BST

Friday, April 23 at 10am BST

Friday, April 23 at 7pm BST

FREE Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill starts at 1pm BST on Thursday afternoon, continuing Friday from 10am and 7pm. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

(Image credit: Tai Chengzhe/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill: live stream snooker in Canada

The Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill match starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday morning. It will continue at 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday morning, before the final action from 2pm ET / 11am PT. You can watch O'Sullivan vs McGill and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill starts at 8pm CST on Thursday evening, and will continue at 5pm on Friday afternoon, before concluding at 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning. Viewers in China can watch O'Sullivan vs McGill and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Anthony McGill: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US