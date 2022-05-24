RodeCaster Pro II is official: a one-stop shop for streaming and recording audio

Audio player loading…

Rode has today officially unveiled the successor to its ever-popular audio streaming and recording hub, the aptly-titled RodeCaster Pro II.

As with its predecessor, this device is promised to be both an intuitive and exhaustive solution to recording or directly streaming multiple sources of audio at once – whether it be for podcasts, gaming streams or multi-track recording for musicians.

The Australian pro audio company is best known globally for its microphones, which have led Rode to become a respected name in studios around the globe over the past five decades, but in recent years they've diversified.

Alongside some products that angle more towards streamers and those recording via computer (such as the RodeCaster line), the brand also released its first ever pair of headphones in March this year – the five-star Rode NTH-100.

(Image credit: Rode)

Improvements

In terms of audio quality, Rode has developed new Revolution Preamps which it promises are capable of providing more volume to microphone and line inputs while maintaining ultra-low noise. A new quad-core audio engine powers the whole unit, allowing it to handle its integrated effects and other signal processing measures without hitch.

A 5.5-inch touchscreen with haptic feedback alongside a rotary encoder allow for quick access to the various menus, promising intuitive and immediate setup and customization.

(Image credit: Rode)

As for connectivity, the RodeCaster Pro II supports Bluetooth for sending or receiving an audio channel (meaning you could send a phone call to one of its channels, for instance).

There's three USB-C ports in total: one for power and another pair for connecting the device to two computers, phones or tablets at once. This is especially a boon for game streamers that run two independent systems for their gaming rig and their streaming computer.

There's four Neutrik combo inputs that can either take a 1/4-inch cable or XLR input for microphones, four sets of 1/4-inch headphone outputs, and a stereo 1/4-inch output pair for speakers or studio monitors.

We'll be reviewing the RodeCaster Pro II in the coming weeks to give our thoughts on how successfully it delivers on its promises, and just who exactly this unit is for.

The RodeCaster Pro II is available to pre-order from today for $699 / AU$1,099 (about £600), which is $100 / AU$250 above the first iteration's launch price. The RodeCaster Pro II will begin shipping in June in the US, UK and Australia.