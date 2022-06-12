Riot Games and Xbox announce partnership for Game Pass holders

Audio player loading…

Riot Games and Xbox game announce partnership for Game Pass holders

Riot Games has announced a partnership with Xbox to bring benefits across all their games to Game Pass holders. This partnership will see some of the biggest games in the world like League of Legends and Valorant become further accessible to owners of Xbox Game Pass.

There will be a lot of benefits for players across an enormous suite of games from the publisher, making the games, which are free to play, even more beneficial, and opening up the experience to Game Pass holders.

These benefits are coming in Winter 2022 across PC and mobile.

Here's a list of all the benefits coming to Game Pass Holders for all of Riot's most popular games.

League of Legends – All Champions unlocked

League of Legends Wild Rift – All Champions unlocked

Valorant – All Agents unlocked

Legends of Runeterra - Foundations Set unlocked

Teamfight Tactics - Select Little Legends Unlocked

It was also added that there would be more benefits coming too. This wasn't hinted at, but one would have to imagine that benefits like these would come to anticipated titles like Valorant Mobile too.

If you are unfamiliar with Riot's games, this means that you can have more or less complete experiences with full rosters across the board. For just the price of a Game Pass subscription, there isn't going to be a character across these games you can't play as, making them very appealing.

There's hope, that if any of Riot's titles came to console, these benefits would extend there too. Now please, Riot, if you would, announce that console version of Valorant.