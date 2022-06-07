Resident Evil 4 remake is likely to headline new Capcom Showcase

Audio player loading…

Following big announcements at Sony's State of Play conference, Capcom has confirmed it's also hosting a showcase next week.

Simply called the Capcom Showcase, it's promising "around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles". Likely, that'll include Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake, both recently seen during the June 2022 State of Play presentation. As confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab), this showcase goes live on June 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / 12am CEST.

While Capcom doesn't specify which games we should expect, there's a few other potential candidates. Alongside PSVR 2 support for Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake, we're currently awaiting further updates on Exoprimal and Pragmata too.

Capcom's flying solo once again

While Capcom calls this a "new livestreamed digital event", this isn't the first time it's hosted a solo presentation. Though traditionally revealing games through a larger publisher's event, in E3 2021 the company broke from tradition.

During that most recent E3, we got news that Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, and the since-delayed Resident Evil Re:Verse got a release date. These reveals were complemented by updates for Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. However, we didn't see any new games.

With that and last week's State of Play in mind, it'd be very surprising if Capcom has any further game reveals planned. So, we'd recommend tempering your expectations for this one.