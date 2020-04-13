Resident Evil 4 is rumored to be next in line for a remake

The new and improved Resident Evil 3 has only just launched, but Capcom isn't letting up: the studio is rumored to be working on a remake and relaunch of Resident Evil 4 now, with a release date of 2022 mooted.

Our favorite of the entire series, Resident Evil 4 originally arrived on the GameCube in 2005, before finding its way to modern consoles in more recent years.

VGC has the scoop on the new remake, which makes sense for Capcom given the success of modernizing Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2. "Multiple" sources have told VGC that production on the new Resident Evil 4 is already well underway.

Development will apparently be led by M-Two in Japan, headed up by Tatsuya Minami, though Capcom is going to be lending plenty of support and expertize along the way. Original creator Shinji Mikami has reportedly given his blessing too.

What to expect

There's no doubt that Resident Evil 4 could be the best remake in the series yet – it was a monster smash when it first appeared on the scene, pioneering the third-person, off-the-shoulder viewpoint.

Technically the sixth installment in the franchise, the original was itself a reboot of sorts: different enemies, a faster pace, and a shift in gameplay priorities. That all bodes well for when the updated version appears.

That estimated launch window of 2022 isn't all that definite either. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause havoc across the world, the Resident Evil 4 remake may well get pushed back as a result.

However, we're excited to see what Capcom and M-Two come up with, whenever it arrives – it's going to be interesting to see if the developers can improve on what is already a near-perfect video game.