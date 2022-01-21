Trending

Redmi L19 series with a familiar design spotted online

By published

May get an LCD display and a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 11T Pro
(Image credit: Xiaomi)
Audio player loading…

Xiaomi is said to be working on the Redmi L19 series, which will most probably consist of mid-range smartphones. Recent leaks have revealed that the series will come with LCD display panels with a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the front camera. 

A report published by 91mobiles citing a popular tipster Digital Chat Station shows an image of the device with the camera island with a glimpse of the back panel. As it seems, the Redmi L19 is going to get a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular-shaped camera module. 

Redmi L19 series rumors 

Digital Chat Station mentions that the smartphones will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The presence of LCD panel hints that the series may mostly consist of mid-range devices.

High chances are that L19 could be a code name for the series, and it may launch under an already known moniker. As of now, only this much information regarding the series is available online. Speculations are that soon we will see more leaks and renders related to the pricing, specifications, and launch timeline of the Redmi L19 series.

Apart from that, Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi K50 gaming edition in China. As of now, the exact release date of the device has not been revealed yet. The smartphone also surfaced on Geekbench a few days ago, where the key specifications of the device were revealed. 

The smartphone will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device's other rumoured features are 120W fast charging(previously seen in Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge), 12GB RAM, Android 12 operating system, double vapour chamber cooling system, 4,700mAh battery, etc. 

Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi
Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi

A career journalist who spent three years playing around with smartphones, associated apps and home appliances. As a hobby, Rudra enjoys researching mobile games. When he's not busy in the world of gadgets, Rudra is busy with a paper and pen writing poems or engaging with his growing digital audience on the Hindi rap circuit. 
