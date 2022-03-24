Redmi 10 goes for first sale today via Flipkart

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi's Redmi 10 goes on sale today at 12 noon for the first time since its launch last week. The smartphone will be available on both Mi Online stores and Flipkart with exclusive bank offers and discounts for shoppers.

The Redmi 10 comes with the latest 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. The smartphone also features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

With discounts and offers available for consumers, the Redmi 10 will be up for grabs for as low as Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage. Here are all the offers that Xiaomi offers on the Redmi 10's first sale.

Redmi 10 price, availability and launch offers

The Redmi 10 is available in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. You can choose from Caribbean Green, Midnight Black and Pacific Blue colours for both the variants.

The base 4GB RAM variant is officially available for Rs.10,999 and the 6GB RAM variant will retail for Rs 12,999.

Apart from the launch day discount pricing, Xiaomi and Flipkart have partnered with the country's major banks to bring additional offers during today's sale. Customers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank with eligible credit cards can avail Rs 1,000 discount on the Redmi 10 during the sale. With this discount, the final price of the Redmi 10 drops to Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB with 128GB storage.

ICICI customers enjoy the discount offer even on EMI transactions done on their credit card or Debit card. These bank offers are available on Mi.com online store and on Flipkart.

Redmi 10 specifications and features

The Redmi 10 sports a 60 Hz 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone comes with dual-sim and expandable storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card which also enables virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB.

Xiaomi's Redmi 10 comes with Qualcomm's latest 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. In terms of camera specifications, you get dual-cameras with a primary 50-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera located in a waterdrop notch on the front.

Other features include the fingerprint scanner included in the camera enclosure, a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display.