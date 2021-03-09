Red and Blue Nintendo Switch is now in stock ahead of Mario Day

Mario Day is nearly upon us, and if you're on the look out for a console to make the most of this year's day of Nintendo Switch deals, get yourself over to Best Buy.

Not only are we seeing a range of Nintendo Switch stock available right now, but the latest Mario Red and Blue is also gracing the shelves at its regular $299.99 MSRP today. The special edition launched to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, so what better day to offer up a new wave of stock than the day before Mario Day itself?

However, you'll also find the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch in stock for $299.99 at Best Buy right now, alongside the standard launch Neon Red / Blue colorway as well. We'd move fast on all of this Nintendo Switch stock, however, as shortages over the last year have led to these consoles flying off the shelves.

Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has stock of the recently released Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch edition. That's excellent news for anyone on the look out for the rare console, especially considering we've been seeing some pretty inflated prices where stock has been short lately.

More Mario Day Nintendo Switch stock

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're after the more relaxed vibe of the Animal Crossing Edition, you'll also find stock at Best Buy ahead of Mario Day. We'd move just as fast on this one, though, as it's usually snapped up pretty quickly.

Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue: $299.99 at Best Buy

The more traditional Neon Red / Blue Nintendo Switch is also up for grabs this week, so if you're just looking for that classic experience you'll find consoles on the shelves at Best Buy.

