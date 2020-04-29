Realme PaySa to get UPI payment feature soon

Realme’s relatively new financial services app, Realme PaySa that was launched in December 2019, is set to receive a new UPI payment feature soon. As per a tweet by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, the first internal test of the feature has been successfully conducted.

Initially, the PaySa app was introduced mostly with the aim to offer lending services, screen insurance, and personal loans similar to Mi Credit. However, with this new feature, the app looks to move beyond that and into the digital payments space. The tweet suggests that Realme has teamed up with HDFC Bank to enable UPI.

Guys, happy to share that our internal test of 1st UPI payment transfer via @realme_PaySa App was successful! We will bring it for you guys soon. #JebMeinPaySaTohTensionKaisa pic.twitter.com/RRAqwVlRF9April 28, 2020

Apart from individual users, Realme PaySa also offers opportunities to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country which is what diversifies it from its rival Mi Credit. Mi Credit is just limited to end consumers as of now. The app, backed by FinShell which is an Oppo-owned fintech startup, also offers loans and services to tier-IV and tier-V towns in the country.

Individuals can apply for a loan starting from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1 lakh powered by EarlySalary, a Pune-based lending platform while businesses can avail loans between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20 lakhs through the new platform via LendingKart.

Besides these lending services, the app has tied up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer mobile screen protection through its platform. The aim in 2020 is to disburse loans of Rs. 1000 crores and acquire three to five million new customers.

The app faces stiff competiton in the digital payments category from established players like PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, and others. the Realme PaySa app can be directly downloaded from Google Play.