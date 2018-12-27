Realme A1 leaked, tipped to be the company’s new entry-level smartphone in India

Oppo-spinoff brand Realme might be launching another budget Android smartphone in India soon, according to a tip from leakster Ishan Agarwal to DroidShout. The leak gives the name of the upcoming device as the Realme A1.

EXCLUSIVE! Realme will launch Realme A1 Budget Smartphone soon in India. Based on some exclusive info, it seems like the smartphone will be put below the Realme U1 in the lineup. The phone will be launched in Yellow & Black colours.#RealmeA1#RealmeLINK: https://t.co/wOvaRbFHkK pic.twitter.com/pIrLy2AVnyDecember 26, 2018

The A1 will be positioned below the recently-launched Realme U1 in the company’s lineup, which leads to speculation that it could be priced around Rs 10,000. There is little information at the moment about the hardware specifications of the Realme A1, except that it will be available in Black and Yellow colour options at launch.

Based upon the U1’s hardware and software specs, and the tip about the positioning of the upcoming device, DroidShout speculates that the Realme A1, which is expected to be more affordable than the U1, will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 or a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, along with a Dewdrop-style notch similar to the U1. As far as software is concerned, the A1 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 out-of-the-box.

The Realme A1 smartphone is expected to launch in India before debuting in other markets. The launch is tipped to be sometime in the first quarter of 2019.