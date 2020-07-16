Real Madrid vs Villareal live stream: how to watch La Liga online from anywhere

With a comfortable four-point between them and second-placed rivals Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane's side could secure the league title with a win at home on Thursday - follow our Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream guide as we explain how to watch La Liga online from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal cheat sheet With renovation works still being undertaken at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, tonight's match will once again take place behind closed doors at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The game is set to kick-off at 9pm local time (CEST), so it's a 8pm BST start in the UK and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE with Sling TV's 14-day trial offer.

Madrid have barely put a foot wrong since the return to La Liga action from lockdown. Winning nine games on the spin, the run has seen them edge past Messi and co to take the lead at the top, with a win here tonight guaranteeing Real a 34th title.

A draw will also be enough should Barcelona fail to be at Osasuna at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Standing in the way of Real's title procession tonight are Villarreal, who have also been in sparkling form post lockdown. Led by a revitalised 35-year-old Santi Cazorla, The Yellow Submarine have lost just twice since returning to action.

Can Madrid clinch their first title since 2017, and what would be only their second since 2012? Read on and learn how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal online and live stream all the La Liga action from anywhere right now.

More sport: here's how to watch Premier League football online

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

Formula 1 returns: how to watch F1 live stream

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing today's match from the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in full, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST. Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel - or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). Spanish football fans can also take advantage of the Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices from £5.99 a month. It's never been easier to get a free Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a good VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer in the US until 2024, including today's match between these two local rivals. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the US is 3pm ET or 12pm PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Villarreal in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 3pm ET / 12pm PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching the potential crowning of Real Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who have exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Real Madrid vs Villarreal, with kick-off at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to live stream Real Madrid vs Villarreal online. In New Zealand, it costs (essentially) $20 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Friday morning for those looking to tune in.