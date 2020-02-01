Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga football online from anywhere

Real Madrid go into this derby clash top of La Liga on a 20-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's side will also be in positive mood after booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey following their convincing 4-0 win over Real Zaragoza on Wednesday.

Can their local rivals bring an end to that run? It's a match that could have a huge bearing on this year's title race - make sure that you don't miss a moment of the action by reading on to discover how to get a Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream - where and when This huge La Liga derby clash takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Saturday with kick-off at 4pm CET local time. So that's a 3pm GMT start in the UK and a 10am ET, 7am PT kick-off in the US, and a 2am AEDT start on Sunday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

While things are looking rosy for Los Blancos, Atletico are going through one of the toughest periods of talismanic boss Diego Simeone's reign at the club.

They currently sit 10 points behind their opponents on Saturda in La Liga , largely thanks to the Atletico forward line suffering a serious drought in front of goal.

Simeone will at least draw some encouragement from the fact that Real Madrid have not won a home La Liga Madrid derby since December 2012, while Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are both ruled out of the clash for Real with long-term injuries.

Watch all the drama unfold as it happens with our Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 La Liga football season.

Use a VPN to watch La Liga from outside your country

Further down this page, you'll discover how to watch the Madrid derby in the likes of the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It's even free in some places. You can generally tune in on TV or online.

But if you go to watch La Liga online from overseas, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. That means you won't be able to watch the stream unless either you i) find some dodgy feed from Reddit (which we strongly don't advise), or ii) use a VPN (which we do, and it's really easy as well).

A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live in the UK

While Premier Sports is now the home of live coverage of La Liga in the UK, it won't be showing this game live. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch the Madrid derby: US live stream

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 including the Madrid derby. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. BeIN Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, but can also to TV streaming services such as FuboTV and Sling. And for this massive match, Sling TV is also doing a deal where you can watch this on a standalone basis of a $5 payment. Kick-off for this clash of the big Spanish rivals is at 10am ET, 7am PT in the US.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in Canada

Much like South of the border, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season. So that's the BeIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a BeIN or Fubo log-in all the same. Kick-off for this crucial match in Canada is 10am ET, 7am PT.

How to live stream the Madrid derby in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Kick-off for this match is 2am AEDT on Sunday morning.

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's a 3am NZST kick-off on Thursday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.