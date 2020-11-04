RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League anywhere today

Having suffered Champions League semi-final heartbreak at the hands of PSG back in August, this Group H clash presents an opportunity for Julian Nagelesmann's RB Leipzig to extract a form of revenge against the French Ligue 1 outfit. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today - there are even some legitimate ways to get a free RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream, depending on where you call home!

Live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG Kick-off time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig for this match is at 9pm local time (CET), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local RB Leipzig vs PSG coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

The Germans will have to improve on their recent form if they want to achieve this, however, however, having been brushed aside 5-0 by Man United in their last UCL outing and suffering a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Gladbach last weekend.

PSG were also beaten by Group H frontrunners Man United in their first game of 2020/21 Champions League group stage action, but got back on track last week with a comfortable 2-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir. The French champs are also in free-scoring form domestically and are on a run of seven consecutive victories in Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, a big positive for ‘Die Roten Bullen’ coming in to the match is the confirmed absence of Brazilian star Neymar, alongside serious doubts surrounding Kylian Mbappe, with the big money duo headlining a lengthy list of ailing PSG players.

After disappointing starts to their Champions League campaigns, tonight's match is approaching must-win status for both teams, so read on as our guide explains how to watch a RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream and catch all of tonight's action wherever you are in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch RB Leipzig vs PSG online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing RB Leipzig vs PSG clash. It's being shown on BT Sport ESPN, with kick-off at 8pm GMT. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's RB Leipzig vs PSG clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE RB Lepizig vs PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's RB Leipzig vs PSG game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG if you find yourself outside of Canada today.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of RB Leipzig vs PSG. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's RB Leipzig vs PSG fixture scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on Thursday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs PSG and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for RB Leipzig vs PSG in India 1.30am IST late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

RB Leipzig vs PSG: latest team news

While perhaps not as star studded as PSG's injured duo, Leipzig also have notable injuries to key players, with Marcel Halstenberg, Fabrice Hartmann, Lucas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer all definitely out for tonight's game.

Alongside Neymar and Mbappe, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel will also be unable to call upon Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Alexandre Letellier, with doubts also surrounding Angel Di Maria's involvement.