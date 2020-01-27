Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live stream: how to watch Australian Open 4th round tennis online from anywhere

Things in the Rod Laver Arena at the 2020 Australian Open could be about to get a little bit spicy. The awesome Rafael Nadal and Aussie Nick Kyrgios are going to go head-to-head today in a Grand Slam grudge match...and we can't wait! You can see how it all goes down as it happens and no matter where you are by following our guide to getting a Nadal vs Kyrgios live stream today.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with this match happening in its main Rod Laver Arena. Nadal vs Kyrgios is set to be the first match of today's evening session. So the players should be taking to the courts at 7pm AEDT (which is 8am GMT, midnight PT).

Despite the apparent animosity between these two stars of modern men's tennis, they've only actually faced seven times before on the court with Rafa coming out on top once more than his foe. The last time was at Wimbledon 2019 where Nadal took a relatively straightforward 3-1 win.

But it's the ill-feeling between the two can probably be tracked back to a match a few months before that during an ATP match in Mexico last February where Nadal - on the end of a rare defeat - accused Kyrgios of lacking respect "for the crowd, his opponent and towards himself". The victor responded by calling the Spaniard out for his slow play between points and, from there, a beautiful feud has bloomed.

Even last week at this very Grand Slam, Kyrgios has been doing impressions on court of Nadal's quirks and twitches. It's safe to say that neither of these men will be giving any quarter when they meet today.

Make sure you don't miss any of the 2020 Australian Open 4th round - follow our Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

There isn't long to wait - see how to live stream Super Bowl 2020

Live stream Australian Open 2020 from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia, the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information just a bit further down this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, is you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to live stream Nadal vs Kyrgios for FREE Down Under

This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes upward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

How to watch Australian Open 2020: US live stream

The Australian Open and this match will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start at 3am ET / midnight PT. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have a lot of coverage of the action from Melbourne, showing over 1,400 hours of action from the tournament this year, including all three doubles championships (men’s, women’s, mixed) plus the Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Championships, as well as the Wheelchair Championships. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this fortnight, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to stream Nadal vs Kyrgios live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the Australian Open, and you can watch your subscription to your service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to next weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. This one is due to start at 8am this morning. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Kyrgios in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream the Australian Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although this is obviously a paid-for service. It includes access on mobile and tablets via the Sky Go app. The match will be getting going at around 9pm. If you want to catch the action but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can of course use a VPN to access Sky's coverage.