PUBG Mobile Season 14: start date, update and royale pass

PUBG Mobile is the official spin-off to the survival game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, and in many ways, the mobile version of PUBG has eclipsed its bigger brother in a number of aspects, particularly revenue. It was the highest grossing game in May, making a whopping $226 million for PUBG’s parent company, Tencent.

PUBG Mobile is pretty popular, then, and by delivering a regular stream of updates, new seasonal content and gameplay modes for its player base, it won't be losing steam anytime soon. But with Season 13 of PUBG Mobile already underway, what can fans expect when Season 14 begins?

When does PUBG Mobile Season 14 start?

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is due to start on July 12, which is also when the royale pass for Season 13, Toy Playground, will come to an end. While there’s usually a few days break between each new season on PUBG for consoles and PC, the mobile version usually updates a week earlier, and then the royale pass begins promptly once the last season ends.

What will PUBG Mobile Season 14 include?

While the contents of PUBG Mobile Season 14 are firmly under wraps for now, various leaks have shown that the new theme will revolve around “Spark the flame”. The royale pass will include new cosmetic items, like character skins, emotes and Unknown Cash (PUBG Mobile’s in-game currency) to unlock, which can be put towards the next royale pass.

How much is the PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass?

Like most battle pass systems, PUBG Mobile’s royale pass is free, but if you want to unlock premium items you’ll need to stump up some cash. The free pass will also top out at rank 60, so bear that in mind.

The royale pass in PUBG Mobile costs 600 UC ($9.99 / £9.99), and grants you access to better rewards and the opportunity to rank up faster via elite missions. If you want to go all out, the Elite Pass Plus usually costs 1800 UC ($29.99 / £29.99) but it gives you 25 ranks for free and includes some unique reward items.