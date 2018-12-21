PUBG Mobile snow map: Vikendi now available for matchmaking

The much-awaited snow map in PUBG Mobile, Vikendi, is finally open for matchmaking. The release of the map was announced by the company a week ago, and it was available for download starting yesterday. The new map is a part of PUBG Mobile’s 0.10.0 update which also brings along some other big changes in the game. The map is 134.2MB in size and was unlocked at 5:30AM IST today.

The new map is 6Kmx6Km in dimension and is set in mountainous tundra terrain covered in snow. Unlike the deserted Miramar or tropical Sanhok, this is a combination of quick and tactical gameplay ranging from snow, hills to deserted villages. Of course, the green ghillie suit gets white, there’s new Snowmobile to sail you through the snowy ridges and streets of Vikendi.

In our gameplay (we've been playing in Beta), we found Vikendi to be a mix Sanhok and Erangel with a flavor of snow on top. Places like Castle, Dino Park, and Villa seemed like the hotspots similar to Pockinki, Bootcamp or Paradise Resort. It’s evident that a lot of work has gone behind designing this map and you could feel that once you are on the ground. We found it to be fast, tactical and intense in our first impression which of course makes PUBG Mobile more fun.



In the spawn area, players will get to throw snowballs at each other instead of Apples. Other changes in the update include cross server matchmaking and new anti-cheating measures with better cheating recognition and report options.

Additionally, there is a new firearm upgrade system that allows players to upgrade certain weapon finishes to unlock exclusive kill effects, broadcasts and death crate appearances.

How to start playing?

The first thing you need to make sure before you could download Vikendi is to update the game to version 0.10.0. In most cases, the game would automatically prompt you to download the update. Once done, just head over to the map selection menu and hit download on the new map, which is Vikendi. Once downloaded, getting into a match is exactly how it used to be.