PUBG Corp merges with Krafton to announce new studio

While PUBG Corporation is trying to deal with the PUBG Mobile ban situation in India, it has merged with the Krafton Game Union to for a new Studio. This new studio which is called PUBG Studio will be handling all things related to PUBG --- the PC versions, the console ones or PUBG Mobile.

The merger was previously announced but the new studio has been announced recently. Previously it was mentioned that PUBG Corporation’s publishing and support teams have been integrated into Krafton.

According to reports Krafton's two other subsidiary studios, PNIX Inc and Delusion Studio Inc have also been consolidated into an entity called RisingWings, Inc. PNIX Inc has been behind games like Archery King and Bowling King which 80 million and 91 million downloads worldwide respectively.

The report mentions that Krafton's independent studio system will empower its development teams achieve autonomy. These would include four total studios including PUBG Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, and RisingWings.

Krafton: Different Studio roles

Like we mentioned earlier the PUBG Studio will look into the development and the maintenance of the PUBG and PUBG Mobile brands worldwide. This will include the expansion and development in the esports and entertainment business.

Striking Distance Studios led by Glen Schofield would be a AAA development studio which is currently developing an original narrative experience of the PUBG Universe.

Bluehole on the other hand will looking after the MMORPG segment and maintain games like TERA and it’s upcoming game ELYON which is set to release in South Korea on December 10.

RisingWings will take care of developing casual and midcore mobile games. The studio will be in charge of providing support for its existing games which include Golf King – World Tour and MiniGolf King while working on future projects.