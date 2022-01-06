PSVR 2 is reportedly getting one of the best VR games of all time

Audio player loading…

Half-Life: Alyx will come to Sony's newly announced VR headset, PlayStation VR 2, according to an industry insider.

According to XboxEra co-founder and co-host Nick "Shpeshal" Baker on Twitter, Sony and Half-Life developer Valve have formulated a deal to bring the critically-acclaimed Half-Life: Alyx to PSVR 2, describing the deal as an "open secret". However, Baker has admitted that he doesn't know when it will be available.

Baker has accurately shared insider information before, leaking that Insomniac Games was working on another Marvel PS5 exclusive (Wolverine) and revealing the PS Plus games lineup for May 2021 before either had officially been announced. So while neither Valve nor Sony have confirmed this deal, Baker's claim has weight to it.

From what I've been told, they have. Not sure when it's happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets?

The future of Half-Life

Half-Life: Alyx is currently exclusive to PC and requires a compatible VR headset, such as the Valve Index or Oculus Quest. This doesn't include the original PlayStation VR headset.

An interquel set between the first two games, Half-Life: Alyx puts players in control of Alyx Vance, a supporting character in Half-Life 2, and must seize a superweapon belonging to the Combine, the main antagonists of the series.

Half-Life: Alyx was the first entry in the series since 2007, following the cancelation of multiple Half-Life games. While it wasn't the Half-Life 3 fans were hoping for, it was a critical and commercial hit - and is even included in our best VR games list.

Valve developer Robin Walker has implied that the series will continue, although he didn't say if this means Half-Life 3 will ever become a reality or if Valve will come up with an entirely different project.

Another rumor claims the latter, saying that a co-op shooter spin-off is in the works specifically for Valve's portable PC, the Steam Deck, which is due to release this year.

While it's likely a while before we get our hands on a new game in the Half-Life universe, Alyx's release on PSVR 2 would certainly fill the gap, allowing us to revisit this fantastic VR title on enhanced hardware, likely with the implementation of sensory and eye-tracking features. And there was us thinking Half-Life: Alyx couldn't get any better...