PS5 reveal live blog: we'll be reporting live during Sony's first PlayStation 5 event

Vic Hood

We're expecting to learn more about the PS5 specs - in response to Microsoft recently announcing a raft of information about the Xbox Series X - although there's less of a chance the design of the console will be revealed. Plus, those hoping for an announcement of PS5 games that will be available at launch will likely be disappointed.

Looking back at previous PlayStation announcements, Sony tends to hold the design of its next generation console until later in the year - which means we may well be a few months off actually seeing the PS5 itself.

The PS5 announcement will start at 12pm EST (9am PST, 4pm GMT).