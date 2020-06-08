PS5 games reveal event has a new date – and it's happening this week

Sony’s highly anticipated PS5 gameplay reveal event will happen on Thursday, June 11 at 9 pm BST / 4pm EST / 1pm PST, at least according to a new advertisement.

The Twitch ad was discovered early in the morning Monday PST and was quickly circulated on Twitter before being confirmed in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

If you remember, Sony announced last week that it would postpone its PS5 reveal event to "allow more important voices to be heard" amid the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The event is expected to show us how games will run on PS5 with a number of new demonstrations from Sony's first-party and a few third-party developers, and according to the Twitch ad will be available to watch at PlayStation.com/PS5.

Tune in and turn on your sound

According to the updated post on the PlayStation Blog, the event will be broadcast in 1080p and 30 frames per second, despite the fact that some games are likely capable of running in 4K/30 or 1080p/60.

The move, says Sony's Senior Director of Content Communications Sid Shuman, is to make devs' lives a bit easier while working from home and says the games will obviously look better when you play them on your PS5 and 4K TV at home.

Shuman also is recommending that gamers use headphones to listen to the broadcast, as there's "some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers".

We'll of course be watching along and covering major announcements from the event, but we'll update this post if any more information leaks ahead of time.