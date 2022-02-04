Pro Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch NFL all-star game online

Audio player loading…

On one side of the 2022 Pro Bowl are Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor and Tyreek Hill, on the other, Kyler Murray, Dalvin Cook and Deebo Samuel. It's good old-fashioned red vs blue as the best of the AFC and the best of the NFC strut their stuff in Vegas. Not something you want to miss. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Pro Bowl live stream and how to watch the NFL all-star game online wherever you are.

Okay, it's not the big one, but selection to the Pro Bowl is a huge honor, and there's something awesome about being able to cheer for the guy you're not normally allowed to cheer for (but secretly have a soft spot for). Chargers QB Herbert starts for the AFC, coached by the Titans' Mike Vrabel, while Murray has the field for the NFC, with Matt LaFleur screaming from the sidelines.

Don't expect many big hits - or perhaps none at all - as this is more of a friendly backyard scramble than an opportunity to exact revenge on an old nemesis, but with so much talent on the field, there's sure to be a few wow plays.

It's always a lot of fun, so follow our guide on how to watch the 2022 Pro Bowl online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world.

Get your first three days FREE now! With the game being shown on ESPN, cord cutters can watch the Pro Bowl with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 32 cable channels on the same package.

Pro Bowl live stream: how to watch NFL all-star game in the US

The 2022 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being televised by ESPN. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also get a Pro Bowl live stream directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Pro Bowl FREE without cable ESPN is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV and its Sling Orange package. You can use the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial and watch the Pro Bowl for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes NBC (which is showing the Super Bowl next weekend) on the Sling Blue bundle in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. There is no contract at all, though. You can cancel before you spend a penny. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NFL Network (and NBC) is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch 2022 Pro Bowl from outside the US

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Pro Bowl from anywhere

How to watch 2022 Pro Bowl: live stream NFL in Canada

The Pro Bowl kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, which offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. They're both also showing the big one next weekend. Streaming service DAZN is showing the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl too. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Pro Bowl live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Pro Bowl is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network is also showing the Super Bowl next weekend, and has loads of other great live sports, such as the Premier League, EFL and NBA, as well as a treasure trove of fantastic TV . If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is now down to just 99p! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Pro Bowl FREE: live stream NFL in Australia