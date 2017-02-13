Prince is back on streaming services, but may be tricky to find

UPDATE: Never fear, it is now much easier to find Prince as it seems he has swiftly climbed up the list of popular search terms.

Prince had his music removed from every streaming service other than Tidal in 2015, but as of Sunday February 12, the purple rain is falling once more... conveniently close to Valentine’s Day , too.

Perhaps channeling Prince’s protective attitude towards his work, it can still be a little tricky to find his music on the services. On Spotify, for instance, he isn’t anywhere to be seen in the search results for 'Purple Rain', '1999' or 'When Doves Cry', and isn’t even the top result for 'Prince'.

Although there is a Prince playlist on the home page, here is a direct link to the artist page itself , so your dirty mind can choose exactly how it wants to go crazy.

Following the artist’s untimely death in April 2016, Warner Bros. has held the rights to most of his music, and in a recent statement has said it is “deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy”.

The release coincides with the 2017 Grammys, where a Prince tribute from Bruno Mars and The Time is expected to bring some Jungle Love.