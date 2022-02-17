Prime Video's best comedy series has been renewed for one final season

Audio player loading…

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will return for one final performance on Prime Video after Amazon Studios renewed the comedy series for a fifth season.

In a press release, Amazon confirmed that its award-winning comedy Prime Video show would return for the fifth and final time. The news comes ahead of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4's launch on the streaming giant on Friday, February 18.

The announcement was accompanied by a screenshot, posted on Prime Video's social media channels, of the titular character – Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, who is played by Rachel Brosnahan – in a taxi. It's a nice touch, with the image adding a bit of poignancy to the bittersweet announcement. Take a look at it below:

Well, it's been a marvelous ride, but we can reveal that @MaiselTV will be back for a fifth and final season! #MrsMaisel pic.twitter.com/FzpHPsxXAxFebruary 17, 2022 See more

Commenting on the show's fifth and final season, Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke said: “Amy [Sherman-Palladino], Dan [Palladino], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this ground-breaking and unforgettable series.”

No release date has been revealed for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 just yet. But, with the series set to return to our screens after a two-year hiatus, let's hope that it won't be another long wait until 'Midge' delivers her final mic drop.

Analysis: a fitting farewell to the queen of comedy

It'll be time to say goodbye to Miriam Maisel soon. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's last hurrah – whenever that may be – will bring the curtain on one of Prime Video's most successful original shows ever.

The period comedy-drama was the first of its kind to receive a multi-season renewal from Amazon Studios, and made Emmys history when showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino became the first woman to win both Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing awards at the 2018 ceremony.

In total, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has won 51 awards at various ceremonies across the globe, including 20 Emmys, during its three season run so far. Other prominent award wins include an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series win for Brosnahan, five Critics Choice Awards, and an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series gong at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards event.

Sure, other Prime Video shows and movies won prizes before and after The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's arrival, but few have been as successful as this Amazon Original project. In some ways, the show was a trailblazer on the award circuit for Prime Video, and proved that it can compete with the likes of Netflix and HBO for the biggest TV gongs.

It'll be a sad day, then, for Amazon and Prime Video subscribers alike when the curtain falls on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel for the final time. But, with other critically-acclaimed shows like The Wheel of Time, Invincible, and The Boys under its belt, Prime Video will continue to prosper long after 'Midge' departs the stage for the last time. It'll just be a less comedic place without her.