Presentations on Google Workspace just got a major upgrade

Presentation software Prezi has announced a new integration with Google Workspace, bringing an enhanced presentation experience to Google Drive, Google Meet, and Google Classroom. With many meetings continuing to take place remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the addition of Prezi Video to the Google Workspace Marketplace is likely to be welcomed by both businesses and schools.

“We’re seeing executives from Fortune 500 companies and teachers alike using Prezi Video to give virtual presentations, so they can engage their content and audience more effectively in this new virtual enterprise,” said Jim Szafranski, CEO at Prezi. “Prezi Video is setting new standards of engagement for presenting on video, and through this integration, Google Workspace users will be able to more effectively share content in-screen of live and recorded video.”

Currently, more than 20,000 businesses use Prezi, employing it for company-wide meetings, team updates, and marketing presentations. The video software is also used throughout the education sector and received a 2020 Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine.

More integrations

When utilized in partnership with Google Meet, Prezi Video makes it much easier for managers and teachers to keep their audiences engaged by eliminating the need to choose between sharing the screen or maintaining a direct connection with their colleagues or students. With Google Classroom, meanwhile, Prezi can be used to create interactive lesson plans, mini-lessons, virtual read alongs, and more.

Finally, with Google Drive integration, Prezi Video makes it easier to share content, whether it’s a new sales lead or a video assignment. With Google Drive working seamlessly in tandem with Prezi, it is easier than ever to connect with the people you need to.

Prezi Video is available for download from the Google Workspace Marketplace and the Google Chromebook App Hub worldwide now.