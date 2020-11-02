Prepare for Night City with the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition that just launched

OnePlus teased earlier that it has teamed up with CD Projekt Red to bring a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, which is now launched in its home country of China. Gaming has been ruling the roost this year and OnePlus seems to want to jump on the bandwagon.

Before this, OnePlus traditionally partnered up with British automaker McLaren to bring its design elements to smartphones. It seems to have switched things up this year and going with Cyberpunk 2077, which has been one of the most anticipated games of not just this year but for a few years now.

The launch of the smartphone was probably set to ensure that that it isn't too far off from the game release which was set for November 19. But the devs recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed to December 10.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition: Features and specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition features a unique design which brings the elements that we have seen in all the promo material of the Cyberpunk 2077. This includes bright yellow highlights on the phone and has a CMF design.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has three parts to the rear panel, upper middle and lower. The upper or the camera module on the back is a panoramic window and features the ‘2077’ lettering. The middle part has a snow AG glass finish with the OnePlus logo. And the bottom part has forged carbon fibre texture with the Cyberpunk 2077 engraving.

In terms of the software bit, the smartphone will feature a live wallpaper with the logo of Wu Shi Band from the game with bright neon colours and notification light effect. The fingerprint unlock animation is the same as the artificial eye scan in the game. It also comes with a customized luminous mobile phone case.

As for the specs, it resembles that of the higher variant of the OnePlus 8T. It features a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED 120Hz display with 402 pixels per inch. In terms of cameras, it features a has a 48MP f/1.7 main snapper with optical image stabilization (OIS), plus a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro one, and a 2MP monochrome one.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast 65W charging. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and features 12GB RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 11 out of the box. It has been priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 45,000 approx) in China and will be available for sale in China from November 11. No details about global availability though.