POS Nation point of sale solutions

There are numerous powerful point of sale (POS) solutions on the market that are designed to streamline business processes and improve efficiency. Selecting the right POS system for your business will ensure you’re getting the best value for money, helping to improve your profitability and overall success.

In our search for the best POS systems , we take a look at POS Nation, a popular program designed for retail business. In the rest of this evaluation, we analyze every aspect of this POS service provider to help you decide whether it’s the right option for your business.

Our guide to the best POS systems

POS Nation provides powerful POS solutions (Image credit: POS Nation)

Plans and pricing

POS Nation offers various pricing options with specific solutions for different retail industries. Expect to pay some sort of software fee as well as hardware fees according to your needs.

On the software front, there are three payment options. If you’re looking for a monthly subscription, you can sign up for the Flex Monthly POS plan for $99 per month. This includes software and a touch PC, scanner, chip card reader, cash drawer, and receipt printer. You will have access to 24/7 support and can cancel at any time—just return your hardware.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Freedom POS package for a one-time payment of $999. This includes the same hardware as the monthly plan, but the difference is that you will own it outright. You will also get 90 days of customer support, a two-year warranty on your hardware, and a lifetime POS software license.

POS Nation also offers custom POS solutions for those with very specific needs. Simply get in contact with the sales team to discuss your requirements and get a free quote.

If you need more hardware than what comes with the base plans, expect to pay extra. However, POS Nation doesn’t advertise its hardware prices, so you will have to speak with the team to get a quote.

There are monthly subscription and one-time license payments available (Image credit: POS Nation)

How it works

To get started with POS Nation, simply work through a quick four-step questionnaire asking about what type of system you need. Select any additional hardware you think you may require, fill out the online quote form, and wait for the team to get back to you.

If you do decide to go ahead and use this company, you will have access to an intuitive interface that’s designed with a focus on ease of use and rapid operations. This is fully customizable, which basically means that you can add and remove features as required. The exact layout and tools you get will depend on your industry, the size of your operations, and more.

The POS Nation user interface is extremely powerful (Image credit: POS Nation)

Features and services

POS Nation uses advanced software backed by a range of retail-specific features. We’ve listed a few of the most noteworthy below.

One of our favorite things about POS Nation’s system is its powerful age validation tools. Basically, these allow you to check a customer’s age by scanning a driver’s license or another ID item before processing transactions that require age verification.

Another great feature is POS Nation’s mobile checkout. With this, you can basically complete transactions from anywhere in your store. This is great for small businesses, such as those in the tech sector, which make a small number of high-value sales.

Finally, POS Nation’s software enables you to create and accept a range of different types of coupons. This is great if you’re looking to market your business and increase customer numbers, especially if you’ve just opened your store.

POS Nation’s software is backed by a range of advanced features (Image credit: POS Nation)

Support and customer care

POS Nation offers varying support services according to your license type. If you have a monthly subscription, you will have access to 24/7 priority support via phone or email. On the other hand, a one-off license comes with three months of business hours support. But you can also purchase ongoing 24/7 support for $39.99 per month.

Alongside its live support options, POS Nation provides a great selection of self-help resources. Here, you will find information about how to use the software, how to perform specific actions, and more.

On top of this, POS Nation receives excellent customer reviews across the web. For example, it gets a rating of 4.8/5 on Trustpilot from an impressive 600 reviews, suggesting that it provides excellent after-sales care across the board.

POS Nation has numerous self-help resources (Image credit: POS Nation)

The competition

Although POS Nation is a popular option for retail business, there are numerous alternatives that are worth considering. Lightspeed is one great option. It starts at $59 per month, includes retail and restaurant-specific versions, and boasts industry-leading customizability.

Another great option is Square, which uses a free iPad-based system to manage sales, track inventory, and more. You will have to pay transaction fees, which generally sit somewhere between 1.5% and 2.5% depending on the transaction type and other factors. However, it’s an extremely powerful option that’s used by businesses across the world.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, POS Nation stands out because of its excellent retail POS solutions. It’s relatively affordable, comes with great customer support, and is backed by a range of advanced features.

On top of this, POS Nation has an excellent reputation backed by numerous excellent reviews across the web. Ultimately, you could certainly do worse than speaking with the company’s sales team to help you decide whether this is the right option for your business.