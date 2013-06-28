Video: Smartwatches - has the time come?

One of us is ticked off

With all the talk surrounding the launch of the Sony Smartwatch 2, TechRadar decided it was time for a quick-fire debate over whether the smartwatch has a future on our wrists.

It's a battle that's raged for a long time. Offering a wrist companion that's both practical and compelling has continued to prove one of tech's greatest challenges.

Apple is thought to be busy working on its own iWatch (or whatever it ends up being called) and Google is rumoured to be doing the same.

But how hopeful are the prospects of the smartwatch? Can we see a future where we go to our wrist before reach to the phone in our pocket? Let us know what you think in the comment box below.

