Sports Illustrated debuts digital magazine concept tablet

Time Inc, the publishers behind Sports Illustrated, has unveiled its digital magazine concept to the world outlining what it thinks an e-magazine should look like.

There is much rumour and speculation surrounding Apple releasing a tablet device in 2010, and this has sent publishers all into a flurry as it could offer up a lifeline to plain old magazine which have taken something of a battering in this economic downturn.

Mag of the future

The concept video (see below) is pretty stunning, showing how video could be embedded into the e-mag, stories can be updated in real-time and photo galleries can offer up more images than you would be able to fit into a normal magazine.

Just one look at the video makes the current crop of e-readers look positively archaic, but as this is only a concept we're not going to get too excited as of yet.

The idea that digital versions of magazines, formatted for tablets, could be sold alongside their printed versions – much like a DVD that comes with a digital copy – is an intriguing one and something we are bound to see in 2010 and beyond.

Saying that, the Sun thinks it already holds the key to the ultimate in interactive handheld media – it's called a newspaper.

Via TechCrunch