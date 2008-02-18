Sega says Apple iPod is the best thing ever

Sega of America boss, Simon Jeffrey, says that the Apple iPod is the best piece of consumer electronics available on the market. Speaking to industry website

MCV

, Jeffrey heaped praise on both the iPod and the iTunes music store.

Sega and Apple teamed up recently to offer iPod owners the chance to download and play a Sonic the Hedgehog game on their players.

Super sonic iPod

“The iPod is arguably the most pervasive cross-demographic piece of consumer electronics today. There are no age or fashion barriers to iPod adoption, and making Sonic available to tens of millions of iPod owners really is a fantastic opportunity for us,” he said.

“We don’t have anything to talk about at this time in terms of future projects, but naturally we are thrilled and honoured that Apple chose to partner with Sega.

“iTunes and Apple's whole banking/payment system is flawless. They have to be one of the smartest companies in the world. Being able to buy a game and have it on your iPod with a couple of clicks is just brilliant.”