Hauppauge unveils Freeview PMP

Hauppauge has announced a personal media player with a 3.5-inch screen and built-in Freeview, as it looks to get involved in the blossoming portable television market.

As a company more associated with television tuner cards for PCs, Hauppauge is hoping to expand into new areas, and announced the pMP at this year’s CeBIT in Germany.

Weighing in at 200g, and sporting MP3 and WAV audio support as well as the necessary DivX 4.0/5.0, XviD and MPEG4 video formats, the Hauppauge pMP’s most enticing selling point may be its expected price of £115 when it hits shops in April.

Sony rival

But, TechRadar is holding out for Sony's Play TV - the ultimate Freeview unit for PlayStation 3. It has the additional benefit of turning your PSP into a portable TV on which you can access any of the Freeview channels that Play TV makes available on your PS3, as well as any of your HD movies and other content stored on your PSP.

We spoke with a SCEE rep today who confirmed for us that PlayTV will be with us sometime in the spring and will cost "no more than £100". We'll be sure to inform you as soon as we hear the official word on release and pricing.