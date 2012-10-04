Google Library Project reaches agreement with publishers

Google's long-running disagreement with the Association of American Publishers (AAP) over its Google Library Project has come to a close.

The basic gist of the agreement, which stopped the case going to full-on trial, is that Google's project can go ahead with access to copyrighted works.

Publishers will be able to choose whether or not their books are digitised and held in the Google Library, and it seems they can change their minds if they want as well.

The deal also allows Google to include approved books in its Google Books store, as well as allowing readers to peruse a 20 per cent sample before they buy an electronic copy.

Confidential

There are other terms (likely financial) but they are confidential and therefore probably the most interesting.

Any publisher deciding not to let Google digitise its entire catalogue can still make separate deals with the tech company to digitise some books and other works.

Google's dream is to create a vast library of over 20 million digitised books which can be searched by keyword.

Publishers weren't too keen on the plans when they were revealed back in 2004, and in 2005 the AAP launched its legal case which has rumbled on ever since.

From Google