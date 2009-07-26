Amazon calls its own Kindle deletions stupid

Last week we saw a perfect example of a big company acting with wanton droit de seigneur when Amazon strode into customers' Kindles in the dead of night and made off with their e-books.

This week, however, we heard the heartening sounds of an apology as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a full and unreserved apology for deleting books customers had already paid for.

The online merchant's founder popped up on a Kindle forum to have his say, humbly telling customers he was truly sorry.

Out of line with principles

"This is an apology for the way we previously handled illegally sold copies of 1984 and other novels on Kindle. Our 'solution' to the problem was stupid, thoughtless and painfully out of line with our principles," said Bezos.

The Amazon chief concluded by saying: "It is wholly self-inflicted, and we deserve the criticism we've received. We will use the scar tissue from this painful mistake to help make better decisions going forward, ones that match our mission."

Via NYT